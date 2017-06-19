It's 'hola' to Spain as bar bosses take staff on culinary road trip

PENARTH tapas favourite Bar 44 has rewarded some of its staff with an authentic culinary expedition to learn from and experience traditional Spanish cuisine first-hand. Owners of The Bar 44 Tapas y Copas Group, brothers Owen and Tom Morgan, have just hosted a 'road trip' for eight of their staff members to sample Spanish culture, starting in the city of La Coruna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.