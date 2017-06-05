Inside Spain's quiet fight on the fro...

Inside Spain's quiet fight on the frontline of Europe's war on terror

While geographically distant from the battlegrounds of Iraq and Syria, Spain has still become a focal point for terrorism-related activity because of its history and position between North Africa and Western Europe. In the years since the devastating 2004 train attacks in Madrid - the deadliest attack in Europe so far this century - Spain has intensified efforts to uncover, monitor, and disrupt terrorist activity and plots - though such networks have been resilient.

Chicago, IL

