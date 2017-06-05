Inside Spain's quiet fight on the frontline of Europe's war on terror

While geographically distant from the battlegrounds of Iraq and Syria, Spain has still become a focal point for terrorism-related activity because of its history and position between North Africa and Western Europe. In the years since the devastating 2004 train attacks in Madrid - the deadliest attack in Europe so far this century - Spain has intensified efforts to uncover, monitor, and disrupt terrorist activity and plots - though such networks have been resilient.

