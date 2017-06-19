In the spotlight

In the spotlight

CV Age: 35 Lives: Madrid, Spain From: Palermo, Buenos Aires Education: Literary and scientific translator at Universidad de El Salvador Profession: Actress and translator Currently reading: How To Build A Girl Just seen: Frozen Gadget: My phone After meeting her now-husband - Spanish singer/songwriter Ismael Serrano - in Argentina, Jimena Ruiz Echaz, a translator and actress, didn't think twice about moving to Madrid to be with him. Seven years on, the couple have embarked upon various projects together, including a musical for children and their daughter.

Chicago, IL

