'I have learnt a lot over the last month': Curry completes Spanish trek for mental health

ADVOCACY: Former Bega High School Student Lachlan Curry has completed the 850 kilometre El Camino de Santiago in Spain. Picture: Supplied Former Bega High School Student Lachlan Curry has completed the 850 kilometre El Camino de Santiago, in the name of mental health advocacy for beyondblue Former Bega High School Student Lachlan Curry has completed the 850 kilometre El Camino de Santiago, in the name of mental health advocacy for beyondblue Twenty-nine-year-old former Tanja resident and Bega High School student Lachlan Curry has completed his 850 kilometre El Camino de Santiago trek in the name of mental health advocacy.

