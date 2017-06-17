'Hurry, I'm dying' - matador's last w...

'Hurry, I'm dying' - matador's last words after tripping on cape and being gored

10 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Spanish matador Ivan Fandino is impaled by a Baltasar Iban bull during a bullfight at the Corrida des Fetes on June 17, 2017 in Aire sur Adour, southwestern France. / AFP PHOTO / IROZ GAIZKAIROZ GAIZKA/AFP/Getty Images Spanish matador Ivan Fandino is assisted after being impaled by a Baltasar Iban bull during a bullfight at the Corrida des Fetes on June 17, 2017 in Aire sur Adour, southwestern France.

