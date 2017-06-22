How Future Lions solved the problems ...

How Future Lions solved the problems of tomorrow

An AI platform to keep voters informed, brain scanning headphones and a toothbrush that could inform you about pregnancy complications were a few of the ideas students came up with to win this year's Future Lions competition at Cannes. Now in its 12th year, AKQA's Future Lions is a student competition that challenges participants to "create the future" in prospective work.

Chicago, IL

