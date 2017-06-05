Hepatitis A outbreaks mostly affectin...

Hepatitis A outbreaks mostly affecting men who have sex with men - European Region and the Americas

Between June 2016 and mid-May 2017, an unusual increase in cases of hepatitis A affecting mainly men who have sex with men has been reported by low endemicity countries in the European Region, and in the Americas . In the European Region, 15 countries reported 1173 cases related to the three distinct multi-country hepatitis A outbreaks as of 16 May 2017.

Chicago, IL

