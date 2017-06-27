Go the extra miles and bag a long-haul holiday bargain this summer
A holiday to Thailand or the Caribbean may not cost much more than the Canaries - but watch out for on-the-ground costs The price of holidays to European hotspots has shot up so much that it can now cost almost as much to visit Spain or Portugal this summer as it does to travel to some far-flung destinations, such as Thailand and the Caribbean. Recent terror attacks have pushed Egypt and Tunisia off the holiday brochures and demand for holidays in the Canary Islands and Algarve has shot up as a result - along with their prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|32
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC