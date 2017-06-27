Go the extra miles and bag a long-hau...

Go the extra miles and bag a long-haul holiday bargain this summer

A holiday to Thailand or the Caribbean may not cost much more than the Canaries - but watch out for on-the-ground costs The price of holidays to European hotspots has shot up so much that it can now cost almost as much to visit Spain or Portugal this summer as it does to travel to some far-flung destinations, such as Thailand and the Caribbean. Recent terror attacks have pushed Egypt and Tunisia off the holiday brochures and demand for holidays in the Canary Islands and Algarve has shot up as a result - along with their prices.

Chicago, IL

