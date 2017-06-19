Getafe returns to Spain's topflight 1...

Getafe returns to Spain's topflight 1 year after relegation

Getafe earned promotion to Spain's first division after beating Tenerife 3-1 to seal its 3-2 aggregate victory in a playoff on Saturday. Getafe got two goals from midfielder Daniel Pacheco to help overturn Tenerife's 1-0 first-leg win and seal the hosts' return to the topflight one season after being relegated.

