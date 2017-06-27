Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to speak in Boston
Ki-moon is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presiden... BOSTON - Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston this week. The museum says Ki-moon, the U.N.'s eighth secretary-general, will discuss global issues and his diplomatic career at a forum moderated on Wednesday by David Gergen, a CNN senior political analyst and the co-director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.
