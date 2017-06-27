Formentera Jazz Festival: A Gathering...

Formentera Jazz Festival: A Gathering of Good Vibes on a Small Mediterranean Island

The sandy stage of Formentera's Blue Bar is crowded as the June light fades over the Mediterranean, and the R&B classic "Ain't No Sunshine" is carried away into a global soul groove by a dozen artists -- including flamenco jazz saxophonist Antonio Lizana, Cuban trumpet player Carlos Sarduy, India-raised vocalist Ganavya Doraiswamy, and bass player Ekkehard Hoffmann, who offers summer electric guitar-building camps at his workshop on the island. Two dogs run around between the mics, and some toddlers bounce with their parents in the space in front of the stage, which at a different kind of concert would be the VIP section.

