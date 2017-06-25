Forest fire threatens Spain's Donana ...

Forest fire threatens Spain's Donana National Park, 2,000 evacuated

A forest fire which began late on Saturday close to the town of Moguer in the province of Huelva has forced the evacuation of an estimated 2,000 people from several hotels and two campsites in the region and the declaration of a 'Level One' emergency. The Environment Spokesman for the regional government of Andalusia, Jose Gregorio Fiscal, told Spanish media that the flames have penetrated in the Donana National Park, which is one of the most important wetland reserves in Europe.

