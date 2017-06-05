Five families of missing individuals after London terror attacks wait in agony for two days for news
Floral tributes lay in Potters Fields Park following the June 3rd terror attack on June 6, 2017 in London, England. Police forensic officers work on Borough High Street, close to Borough Market, in London on June 6, 2017, following the June 3 terror attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|14 hr
|Wondering
|32
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC