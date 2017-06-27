Felipe Pantone Wants to Create Artwor...

Felipe Pantone Wants to Create Artworks That Transcend Physical Boundaries

"I'm a boring painter," said Felipe Pantone at the opening of his new exhibit titled "PLANAR DIRECTION" at Station 16 Gallery in Montreal, Canada. Nowadays, the acclaimed artist is more captivated about creating art through technological means rather than traditional art practices such as painting.

Chicago, IL

