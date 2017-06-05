Did Nazis use remote Canary Islands' villa as secret U-boat base during WWII?

The current occupant of a secluded home on one of Spain's Canary Islands is determined to find out whether it was once used by the Nazis as a secret U-boat base. Pedro Fumero, who moved into the so-called Villa Winter in 2012 after finding his two uncles and an aunt living there in squalor, believes that the home's impressive views of Janda National Park and interesting architecture were all part of a secret Nazi plan to monitor the waters off North Africa during World War II.

