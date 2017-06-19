Denis Villeneuve prepared for failure with 'Blade Runner 2049'
Director Denis Villeneuve poses to the media during a photocall to promote the film "Blade Runner 2049" in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 19, 2017. Villeneuve told the Hollywood Reporter that he and Ryan Gosling acknowledged that the chances of success with the sequel were "narrow."
