DAFZA Participates at the 19th International Logistics and Material Handling Exhibition in Barcelona
DAFZA's officials also met with high-level officials from the Chamber of Commerce in Barcelona and the Barcelona Foundation for Halal Services to discuss cooperation and support among parties. The Dubai Airport Freezone Authority participated at the 19th International Logistics and Material Handling Exhibition in Barcelona, Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 14
|TerriB1
|34
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC