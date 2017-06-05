Dacic to travel to Spain
Dacic will also speak with President of the Congress of Deputies of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Spain Ana Pastor. The visit is made at the Spanish initiative, after the visit of former foreign minister of Spain Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo to Belgrade in May 2016, a statement said.
