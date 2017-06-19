Costa Del North Korea: Kim loves Beni...

Costa Del North Korea: Kim loves Benidorm and wants replica beach resort

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The nuke-nut's government officials enjoyed a trip to the Spanish holiday resort which is hugely popular among Brits earlier this month. They were "amazed" by Benidorm's towers and holiday parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Fri Latter Day Taints 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 22 TerriB1 38
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,139 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC