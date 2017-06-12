Notes from the conclusions of the conference cycle Constitutional processes in the world, organized by the Catalan Government, and held in Barcelona, Spain, on 15 June 2017. Chairs: Raul Romeva, ministry of global affairs, institutional relationships and transparency, Government of Catalonia Jaume Lopez, Univesitat Pompeu Fabra Jefferson said that the values of the past should align with the projects of the future: every generation should write their own constitution.

