Chaos as Muslim Attacks Spanish Wedding Ceremony Crying ''Allahu Akbar!''

Dramatic video footage, taken in the Valladolid's historic Church of San Pablo , Spain, captures several moments of pandemonium as the uninvited guest reacts violently to being confronted by groomsmen - sending candles, chalices and liturgical items crashing from the altar in his struggle to avoid restraint. The Moroccan national had burst into the ancient church moments earlier, screaming the Jihadi war cry, "Allahu Akbar" , and making his way directly to the front of the church where he attempted to attack the priest and those present around the altar, eyewitnesses testified to Spanish daily, ABC, this weekend .

