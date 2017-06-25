Catholic Church in Spain accuses Qatar of meddling at historic mosque site
Barcelona: A battle over the ownership of the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba has erupted in bitter accusations of Qatari meddling and Church greed as a special commission last week began to investigate who owns the World Heritage site. A unique architectural symbol of the meeting of East and West, the UNESCO landmark has for years been at the centre of a fierce ownership battle, pitting the Catholic Church against an alliance of Muslim groups, secularists and regional officials who insist it should belong to the people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|22 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Thu
|TerriB1
|38
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC