Catholic Church in Spain accuses Qata...

Catholic Church in Spain accuses Qatar of meddling at historic mosque site

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Age

Barcelona: A battle over the ownership of the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba has erupted in bitter accusations of Qatari meddling and Church greed as a special commission last week began to investigate who owns the World Heritage site. A unique architectural symbol of the meeting of East and West, the UNESCO landmark has for years been at the centre of a fierce ownership battle, pitting the Catholic Church against an alliance of Muslim groups, secularists and regional officials who insist it should belong to the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride 22 hr Latter Day Taints 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Thu TerriB1 38
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC