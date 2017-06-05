Catalonia sets vote on independence f...

Catalonia sets vote on independence from Spain for Oct. 1

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Catalonia will hold a referendum on splitting from Spain on October 1, the head of the regional government said on Friday, setting the stage for several month of heightened confrontation with the central government which says such a vote is illegal and will not take place. Catalonia independence supporters unfurl a banner on a building next to the Palau de la Generalitat, the regional government headquarters, in Barcelona, Spain, June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Wed Wondering 32
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,617 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC