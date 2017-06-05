Catalonia sets vote on independence from Spain for Oct. 1

Catalonia will hold a referendum on splitting from Spain on October 1, the head of the regional government said on Friday, setting the stage for several month of heightened confrontation with the central government which says such a vote is illegal and will not take place. Catalonia independence supporters unfurl a banner on a building next to the Palau de la Generalitat, the regional government headquarters, in Barcelona, Spain, June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.