Catalans woo immigrants in quest to split from Spain

In a community hall in the Spanish region of Catalonia, two independence activists take the stage against a backdrop of red and yellow striped Catalan flags: a Syrian-born tourist guide and a Spanish member of parliament born in Uruguay. With barely three months to go before an independence referendum called for Oct. 1, naturalised immigrants are taking on an important and prominent role in the campaign both as activists and supporters.

Chicago, IL

