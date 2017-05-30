Can Font Portland Opens This Weekend ...

Can Font Portland Opens This Weekend in Portland's Pearl District

The Portland extension of Catalonian restaurant Can Font opens this week, June 3, in the Pearl District's Cosmopolitan Building. "Three years ago I was visiting Portland and I saw a city growing quickly and I fell deeply in love," says Chef Josep Vidal, who partnered with Portland-based real estate broker Vladimir Zaharchook to open the restaurant.

