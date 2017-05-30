Can Font Portland Opens This Weekend in Portland's Pearl District
The Portland extension of Catalonian restaurant Can Font opens this week, June 3, in the Pearl District's Cosmopolitan Building. "Three years ago I was visiting Portland and I saw a city growing quickly and I fell deeply in love," says Chef Josep Vidal, who partnered with Portland-based real estate broker Vladimir Zaharchook to open the restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at An Exploration of Portland Food and Drink.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|26
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC