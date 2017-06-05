Camino voyage claims life of Kerry wr...

Camino voyage claims life of Kerry writer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The Naomh Gobnait, a traditional west Kerry fishing boat, which went on a voyage from Dublin to Spain Photo: Mark Condren A sea pilgrimage in a traditional Irish fishing boat, whose four-man crew included Liam O Maonlai of Hothouse Flowers, has ended in tragedy after the craft capsized off Portugal with the loss of Kerry writer and poet Danny Sheehy. A sea pilgrimage in a traditional Irish fishing boat, whose four-man crew included Liam O Maonlai of Hothouse Flowers, has ended in tragedy after the craft capsized off Portugal with the loss of Kerry writer and poet Danny Sheehy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 7 Wondering 32
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC