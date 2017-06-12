Buy BBVA For Its 5% Yield

Buy BBVA For Its 5% Yield

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

BBVA is one of European banks with higher exposure to emerging markets, which should support strong growth in the long term. Its recent operating momentum has been good: its higher reported revenues, improved efficiency and stable credit quality bode well for its business prospects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 9 hr TerriB1 34
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC