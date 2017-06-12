Brrr! How Much Can Temperatures Drop ...

Brrr! How Much Can Temperatures Drop During a Total Solar Eclipse?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Space.com

Skywatchers observe a partial solar eclipse in Madrid, Spain, in March 2015. During a total solar eclipse, observers notice a sudden drop in temperature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Fri Tre H 2
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 14 TerriB1 34
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC