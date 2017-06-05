Breastfeeding may protect against chronic post- cesarean pain

Breastfeeding after a cesarean section may help manage pain, with mothers who breastfed their babies for at least 2 months after the operation three times less likely to experience persistent pain compared to those who breastfed for less than 2 months, according to new research being presented at this year's Euroanaesthesia Congress in Geneva . C-sections account for around a quarter of all births in the UK, USA, and Canada.

