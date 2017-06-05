Betting: Real Madrid favourites to re...

Betting: Real Madrid favourites to retain Champions League crown next season

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

This season's campaign may have just ended, but Zinedine Zidane's men will already be thinking about defending their trophy against Europe's elite The party in the Spanish capital over the weekend went on until the early hours of Monday morning, following Real Madrid's historic Champions League success. Saturday night's 4-1 demolition of Juventus marked not only the first time that a team has successfully defended the Champions League, but also saw Los Blancos crowned champions of Spain and champions of Europe in the same season for the first time since 1958.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 13 hr Wondering 30
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC