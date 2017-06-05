Betting: Real Madrid favourites to retain Champions League crown next season

This season's campaign may have just ended, but Zinedine Zidane's men will already be thinking about defending their trophy against Europe's elite The party in the Spanish capital over the weekend went on until the early hours of Monday morning, following Real Madrid's historic Champions League success. Saturday night's 4-1 demolition of Juventus marked not only the first time that a team has successfully defended the Champions League, but also saw Los Blancos crowned champions of Spain and champions of Europe in the same season for the first time since 1958.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.