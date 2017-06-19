BBVA, Das-Nano form new biometrics co...

BBVA, Das-Nano form new biometrics company in Spain

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: World News Report

BBR Staff Writer Published 21 June 2017 Spanish banking group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has jointly formed a new biometrics company with startup Das-Nano. Named as Veridas, the new technology company specializes in biometrics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 14 TerriB1 34
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC