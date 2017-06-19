BBVA, Das-Nano form new biometrics company in Spain
BBR Staff Writer Published 21 June 2017 Spanish banking group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has jointly formed a new biometrics company with startup Das-Nano. Named as Veridas, the new technology company specializes in biometrics.
