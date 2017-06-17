Bankia, BMN merger expected in a few ...

Bankia, BMN merger expected in a few weeks -Spain econ min

A merger between the state-owned banks Bankia and Banco Mar Nostrum will take place in a few weeks, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday. "Bankia and BMN will be merged in a few weeks," de Guindos said during a conference in the northern Spanish city of Santander.

