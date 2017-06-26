Authorities kill shark scaring touris...

Authorities kill shark scaring tourists in Mallorca of Spain

Authorities have captured and killed an eight-foot-long blue shark that caused momentary panic and forced tourists out of the sea at the tourist resort of Magaluf on the Island of Mallorca over the weekend, Spanish media reported on Monday. The shark was first spotted on Saturday as it swam in shallow water just off the beach at one of the island's most popular tourist spots.

Chicago, IL

