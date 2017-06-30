Audi and Spider-Man gave the public a sneak peek of a secret new luxury sedan
Audi gave the public a sneak peek of its next-generation A8 luxury sedan at the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Hollywood, California on Wednesday. Audi has been pretty tight-lipped about its all-new flagship sedan that will make its world debut at the Audi Summit in Barcelona, Spain on July 11. Although pictures of heavily camouflaged prototypes have been floating around the internet for some time, very little is available in the way of concrete technical information.
