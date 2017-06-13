Athletic Club and Spain Under-21 defe...

Athletic Club and Spain Under-21 defender Yeray Alvarez suffers relapse of cancer

Read more: Xinhuanet

Athletic Club Bilbao central defender Yeray Alvarez has suffered a relapse of the testicular cancer which saw him undergo an operation at the end of 2016. The official Athletic Club website confirmed on Tuesday that the 22-year-old, who only a week ago was training with the Spanish international squad, has had to retire from the Under-21 side which is due to play in the European Under-21 Championships, after a checkup discovered an "abnormality which needs treatment."

Chicago, IL

