Artificially intelligent doll identifies emotions using facial-recognition tech

17 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

OK, let's get this out the way up top: A robot doll that can sense your child's emotions and change how it behaves accordingly sounds like the kind of high-concept horror movie a Hollywood screenwriter would pitch after binge-watching Westworld and a Chucky marathon. In reality, it describes research being carried out by investigators at the University of Castilla-La Mancha in Ciudad Real, Spain.

