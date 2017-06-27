Apple Maps Transit Directions Start Rolling Out in Madrid
Apple recently updated its Maps app to add transit directions and data for Madrid, Spain, one of the cities where hints of transit support first surfaced months ago. When searching for directions in Madrid, transit options that include the Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid bus line, the Cercanias Madrid, and the Madrid Metro are now available.
