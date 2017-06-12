Animal rights activists protest Spani...

Animal rights activists protest Spanish bullfight

The activists protested at the Corpus Christi festival bullfight in Granada, where "matadors perform with bulls as a part of a yearly festival that lasts for seven days," AFP said. During the Corpus Chrsiti festival a lot of celebrations and activities take place around town including puppet shows, children's activities, bullfighting, decorations, competitions and exhibitions.

Chicago, IL

