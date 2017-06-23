Akari Therapeutics to Present Data fr...

Akari Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 2 PNH Trial of Coversin ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Akari Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is presenting a poster today at the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association in Madrid, Spain containing data for the four patients, to date, who have completed its ongoing Phase 2 trial of Coversin in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria . Coversin is a second-generation complement inhibitor that is capable of being a self-administered subcutaneous injection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride 17 hr Latter Day Taints 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Thu TerriB1 38
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 2
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,673 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC