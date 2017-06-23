Akari Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 2 PNH Trial of Coversin ...
Akari Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is presenting a poster today at the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association in Madrid, Spain containing data for the four patients, to date, who have completed its ongoing Phase 2 trial of Coversin in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria . Coversin is a second-generation complement inhibitor that is capable of being a self-administered subcutaneous injection.
