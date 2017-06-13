27 thieves arrested for robbing luxur...

27 thieves arrested for robbing luxury watches from tourists in Barcelona, Spain

Twenty-seven thieves were arrested by police on Monday for stealing and robbing luxury watches from tourists in the city of Barcelona, Spain . Mossos d'Esquadra, or the police force of Catalonia, in northeastern Spain, on Monday confirmed the arrest of the 27 thieves of French and Belgian nationals, who were based in either London or Paris.

