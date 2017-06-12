125-million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Spain

These include a new species found in 2015 that was 20 feet long and 8 feet tall with a 2ft 'sail' on its back Palaeontologists found two high bones, an upper foreleg bone, other limb fragments and vertebrae from the tail of a sauropod dinosaur. The sauropods were a group of giant long-necked plant-eaters that included the brachiosaurus, the largest animal to ever walk the Earth.

