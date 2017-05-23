West Lothian cyclist fighting for his...

West Lothian cyclist fighting for his life after horror crash in Spain

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

The family of John Telfer have launched an online appeal to fund an air ambulance to bring him home. John Telfer defied the odds and survived but his family are desperate to bring him home and an online appeal has been launched to fund an air ambulance back to Scotland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 17 DebraE 16
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC