Waimea Community Chorus puts on a show in NYC

Waimea singers' voices filled David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center Sunday as part of Distinguished Concerts International New York's "Viva la Musica de Argentina" show. Thirteen Waimea Community Chorus members were among more than 200 singers from Germany, Argentina, Spain, France, Poland, Denmark and the U.S. to blend voices that night, celebrating Argentinian classical music in the performance led by conductor Saul Zaks.

