[VIDEO] Cliff Divers Train at Famed Arch of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico

A summit of a particular nature took place where the Gulf of California meets the Pacific Ocean: cliff divers Jonathan Paredes of Mexico and America's David Colturi dived at the famous Arch of Cabo San Lucas. With their aesthetic dives from up to 24m into the ocean, the athletes joined forces and flexed their muscles towards the 6-time champion Gary Hunt from England prior to the most unpredictable season in Red Bull Cliff Diving history.

