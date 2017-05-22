Vera L. Gords

Vera L. Gords

Vera L. Gords of San Antonio, TX, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017. Vera was born in Orange, TX on September 29, 1950 to Rosa Stewart Watson and the late Ike Watson.

Chicago, IL

