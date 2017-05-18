UN counterterror chief - Europe faces return of 'dangerous' Islamic State fighters

Europe will face an exodus of Islamic State fighters defeated in Syria and Iraq this year, more dangerous and battle hardened than previous returnees, the head of the U.N. Security Council's counterterrorism agency said on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: Jean-Paul Laborde, executive director of the U.N. Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate , gestures during a news conference at the end of a CTED special meeting at El Pardo Palace, outside Madrid, Spain, July 28, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.