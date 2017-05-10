Uber offers taxi service, not software as a service, says EU court official
Uber operates a transport service, not a software service, and so can be subject to taxi licensing regulations, the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union advised Thursday. According to Advocate General Maciej Szpunar, Uber's platform falls under EU regulations for transport, not information services, so can be required to obtain the necessary licences and authorizations under national law.
