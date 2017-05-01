Trump Administration Rolls Back 2 Of ...

Trump Administration Rolls Back 2 Of Michelle Obama's Signature Initiatives

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KQED

Former first lady Michelle Obama attended the presentation of "Let Girls Learn" at Matadero cultural center last June in Madrid, Spain. Former first lady Michelle Obama might find some of the latest actions by the Trump administration pretty difficult to stomach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 29 TerriB1 11
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC