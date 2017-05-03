Today in Pictures, May 3, 2017
Disruption in the train services on the Downtown Line, war safety awareness campaign in Syria, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures. Commuters during the morning peak hour at Newton MRT station along the Downtown line on May 3, 2017.
